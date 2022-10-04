UN General Assembly to hold emergency meeting on Russian 'annexation' in Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly will be holding an urgent meeting on next Monday regarding Russia’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine following referendums which were considered to be “shams” by western countries. An UN spokesperson announced on Monday that the member nations will be discussing a resolution regarding the annexation and their possible responses.

Sources told Reuters that the resolution is currently under preparation after Russia vetoed a condemnation of the move in the Security Council. According to General Assembly spokesperson Paulina Kubiak, the meeting was called at the request of Albania and Ukraine on October 10.

The referendums held in the four Ukrainian regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – caused a lot of controversy in Europe as it was completely dismissed by the United States and other European countries. On the other hand, Russia claimed victory thanks to “huge number of votes”.

The annexation plan has already been ratified by the lower house of parliament in Russia – the State Duma – and the official announcement was also made by President Vladimir Putin. While Russia was able to veto any action against it in the security council, no such power will exist in the UNGA.

With the Ukraine-Russia crisis not showing any signs of slowing down, several countries have already expressed their concern regarding the referendums. Another major point put forward by a number of UN members has been the lack of control Russia exercises on the four annexed regions.

If it is passed, this will become the fourth resolution against the Russian invasion since April.