Elon Musk Twitter takeover LIVE: Tesla CEO 'offers to buy social media platform as per original deal'

highlights

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter seems to be back on track as he is willing to complete the deal for the original offer price of $54.20 a share, according to a Bloomberg report. The report stated that Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter and in response to the news, Twitter stocks were halted for volatility in the market for jumping 6.7 per cent. While not much is known about the deal, Twitter is considering the proposal but will not act on it instantly according to a Washington Post report. Instead, the microblogging platform will sit on it for another day as there is great distrust on both sides. The trial following Musk's decision to back out of the deal was set to take place in Delaware Chancery Court, starting October 17. Earlier, Musk was reluctant to complete the takeover as he claimed that Twitter had over 20 per cent fake users - a direct contradiction to the company's estimate of five per cent.