UN envoy travels to conflict-torn Myanmar for the first time

The United Nations’ special envoy for Myanmar visited the country on Monday for the first time since she took up her position in October.

Noeleen Heyzer's visit was in response to the latest appeal from the UN Security Council for an urgent halt to all forms of violence and unhindered humanitarian access in the conflict-ridden nation.

In addition to other priority areas of her mandate, Heyzer "will focus on addressing the deteriorating situation and immediate concerns," according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

He made no mention of whether Heyzer will meet with the country's imprisoned former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who has long been a demand of the U.N. Suu Kyi was sentenced to six more years in prison after being found guilty of additional corruption-related offences earlier on Monday.

Heyzer’s visit “follows her extensive consultations with actors from across the political spectrum, civil society as well as communities affected by the ongoing conflict,” Dujarric said.

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations' special envoy to Myanmar, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, claimed earlier this month that the recent executions of four political activists by Myanmar were impeding neighbouring countries' efforts to help the troubled country reestablish peace and normalcy.

He issued a warning that any executions would require the regional group to reevaluate its relations with sister member Myanmar.

Myanmar's army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected administration in February 2021, and after massive demonstrations against its actions broke out, it forcefully put an end to them. Some opponents of military authority took up arms when security forces used lethal force against nonviolent demonstrations.

In April 2021, Myanmar's military leaders endorsed a five-point ASEAN peace and stability restoration plan, which calls for an end to all forms of violence immediately and for discussion between all sides. However, the military of the nation hasn't done much to put the plan into action, and as a result, Myanmar has descended into what some U.N. experts have called a civil war.

Heyzer, a Singaporean women's rights activist, served as the executive director of UNIFEM, a United Nations development agency that promotes women's economic advancement, from 1994 to 2007. She held the position of executive secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific for seven years, from 2007 to 2014.

