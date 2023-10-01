UN conference adopts framework to reduce environmental impact of chemicals

A new plan which is aimed at reducing the environmental risks from chemicals and waste was adopted by the United Nations conference, on Saturday (Sep 30) with several countries committed to phase out the most harmful ones in the next 12 years or so. The framework adopted also aims to enhance the safety management of hazardous chemicals where they are needed.

What is the framework about?

The framework called the ‘Global Framework on Chemicals – For a planet free of harm from chemicals and waste’ was adopted by governments, companies, and NGOs at the fifth International Conference on Chemicals Management, held in the German city of Bonn.

The plan in question sets out 28 concrete targets and guidelines for key sectors across the lifecycle of chemicals starting from production to waste.

Some of the steps include preventing the illegal trafficking of chemicals and waste, introducing and implementing national legislation and phasing out the highly hazardous pesticides in agriculture by 2035.

“Everyone on this planet should be able to live and work without fear of falling sick or dying from chemical exposure. Nature, free from pollution, should be able to thrive and support humanity for millennia to come,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in a statement.

She added, “This is why this framework provides a vision for a planet free of harm from chemicals and waste, for a safe, healthy and sustainable future.”

The recently adopted framework also calls for the transition to safer and more sustainable chemical alternatives and the responsible management of chemicals in various sectors, including industry, agriculture and healthcare.

Additionally, the Global Framework on Chemicals calls for greater transparency and access to information about chemicals and their associated risks.

Notably, Germany has pledged 20 million euros ($21 million) to a fund created for the implementation of the framework from different sources that will be administered by the UN environmental agency.

Participants of the conference in the German city also adopted the Bonn Declaration which, as per the UN, aims to “prevent exposure to harmful chemicals, and phase out the most harmful ones, where appropriate, and enhance the safe management of such chemicals where they are needed.”

Impact of chemicals on the environment, health

Over the years several studies have highlighted the significant association between exposure to chemicals and its adverse impact on a person’s health, not to mention the harmful ones which stay in the environment for years leading to the degradation of ecosystems and loss of biodiversity.

A report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPEBS) noted that more than 75 per cent of land and 40 per cent of marine ecosystems have been significantly altered by human activity.

According to the World Health Organization, “direct chemical pollution of the air, land, water and workplace has caused two million deaths per year,” said the UNEP chief urging all parties to start acting immediately.





