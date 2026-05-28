/UN concerned by 'dangerous escalation' in Ukraine war, appeals restraint

The United Nations has reiterated its concerns over the growing escalation between Russia and Ukraine. On Thursday (May 28) United Nations rights chief warned against a "dangerous escalation" in Ukraine, and Moscow's threats to ramp up attacks. It urged both sides to restraint from escalating the conflict and return to the negotiating table.

"I strongly urge restraint. Resume negotiations and end the suffering," Volker Turk said in a statement. The appeal comes days after one of the worst combined missile and drone attacks on Kyiv by Russia.

According to the UN rights office 815 civilians have been killed and 4,174 injured in Ukraine in the first four months of 2026 in Russian attacks. This is an increase of 21-percent in civilian casualties during the same period last year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"As if all these casualty figures weren't horrifying enough on their own, following these attacks, Russian officials have publicly threatened to increase attacks across Kyiv," Turk said.

"International humanitarian law demands that parties to a conflict take all feasible precautions to avoid civilian harm," he added.

Russia allegedly launched nuclear capable missiles

Last week, Russia launched massive missile strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Several residential buildings were damaged across the city, including a school building said Kyiv ‌Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr ​Zelenskyy claimed Russia also fired Oreshnik, a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile as part of massive overnight strikes on Ukraine.

"Three Russian missiles against a water supply facility, a market burnt down, dozens of residential buildings damaged, several ordinary schools, and he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) launched his 'Oreshnik' against Bila Tserkva (in central Ukraine). They are genuinely deranged," Zelensky said on Telegram on May 24.

He also said that allowing use of Oreshnik missile, a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, by Russia “sets a global precedent for other potential aggressors”.