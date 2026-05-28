/China backs Cuba against US ‘bullying’ as Havana faces humanitarian crisis

China has pledged to support Cuba, as the Caribbean island faces mounting pressure from the US. The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a bilateral meeting with Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, said that Beijing will assist Havana and confront “power politics and bullying”, Chinese State media reported on Wednesday. Cuba is crumbling from the inside under an energy blockade from the United States.

“China will continue to uphold justice and speak out on Cuba’s behalf, support the just cause of the Cuban people, and contribute to the development of Cuba’s economy and the improvement of its people’s livelihoods,” Wang Yi told the Cuban foreign minister, according to a Chinese readout of the meeting as reported by the Chinese State media on Wednesday. “It is essential to steadfastly respect the sovereignty and independence of all nations, and to oppose all forms of power politics and bullying,” he added, referring to the United States.

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Cuban Foreign Minister Rodriguez, on Wednesday at the United Nations Security Council meeting, urged support from the international community, pointing at the dismal situation resulting from the sanctions, energy shortages and fuel pressure and said that the Caribbean nation faces a "humanitarian catastrophe." He said that Cuba is on the brink as it suffers from a blackout for 22 hours or more.

Trump had previously, in January, following the ousting of Nicolas Maduro, cut off Cuba's supply lines from Venezuela. Now the US has increased its pressure on the island nation. Last week it indicted the 94-year-old former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, over the 1996 drowning of two US-based planes. Trump has publicly floated the idea of invading Cuba, justifying that many other Presidents wanted to, “it looks like I'll be the one that does it.”

China's Foreign Ministry, in response to the indictment, urged the US to “stop brandishing... the judicial stick against Cuba and stop threatening force at every turn."Cuba has praised China’s unique ability to build consensus and shield developing Global South countries from coercive foreign policies