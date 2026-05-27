/Cuba warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ seeks international help amid US sanctions

Cuba has urged the international community for urgent support, as tension with the United States continues to grow over sanctions, energy shortages and fuel pressure. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla told the United Nations Security Council that “now should be the time for solidarity” as the Caribbean nation faces a "humanitarian catastrophe."

"I call on the international community to mobilise to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe that could be imposed through arms or the fuel blockade," Rodriguez told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday. The island nation is facing a serious humanitarian crisis due to US-led sanctions provoking scarcities of basic food, medicine and electricity. The country is on the brink as it suffers from a blackout for 22 hours or more.

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Ahead of the Security Council session, Rodriguez posted on X, “I requested the UN's contribution to halt a US military aggression against Cuba, which would provoke a bloodbath, and to put an end to the threats of using force.” This comes as US President Donald Trump has openly mused about taking over Cuba, just after the abduction of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the island nation was a threat to the US national security. Rodriguez reiterated Havana's willingness to participate in any bilateral discussion with the US.

"It is an idea that goes against logic and common sense," said Rodriguez, responding to claims that the US poses a threat to national security, adding, "Let Cuba live in peace."

Last week, the US increased its pressure on Havana, including the indictment of a 94-year-old former Cuban leader Raul Castro, over the 1996 drowning of two US-based planes. Trump said that many presidents have wanted to invade Cuba, but “it looks like I'll be the one that does it.”