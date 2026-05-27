/Donald Trump holds cabinet meeting as Iran deal talks face fresh tensions

US President Donald Trump is hosting a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday to make a decision on the Iran war just days after insisting that the two sides have “largely negotiated” a deal. The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in Camp David, the presidential retreat, but Trump shifted it to White House, citing bad weather. All the cabinet members, including the outgoing Director of National Intelligence, Tusli Gabbard, are likely to attend the meeting. Trump informed this through a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

According to Trump officials, the cabinet is likely to discuss issues both foreign and domestic, including the recent successes of the administration, including the economy and small business wins and foreign policy updates, especially the Iran war. The meeting comes just as Iran accused the US of violating the ceasefire and has threatened retaliation.

Trump seems confident to end the war with Iran, even though the president posted that a peace deal with Iran would be announced “shortly” and that a deal was “largely negotiated.” Then he posted it wasn’t “even fully negotiated yet.” Following the phone call with Arab leaders, which claimed to push them to sign the Abraham Accords, Trump seems to be looking at a potential deal that might represent an unsatisfactory ending. US sources suggest that Iran's hardline is likely to emerge as emboldened, even though battered. This all builds up just ahead of the midterms, as US spirits are dampened by rising oil prices and consumer inflation.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that they are going to open the Strait of Hormuz one way or another, but it will take several more days. “He’s either going to make a good deal or no deal,” said Rubio. While some among the Trump administration, Sens Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas, remain sceptical about the potential deal, accusing it of resembling Obama's arrangement and favouring Tehran too much. According to official sources cited by US media, the transfer of Uranium remains the main point of contention, which is likely to be specified over the next 60 days.