/Flavio Bolsonaro meets Donald Trump amid bank fraud scandal and Brazil election race

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has posted a picture with US President Donald Trump on May 26, at White House, to salvage his presidential campaign amid a bank fraud scandal. Flavio is the son of the former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence on charges of coup attempt after losing the 2022 re-election to current Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Flavio is seen as the top contender to challenge Lula in the South American country's October election.

Trump has yet to share details of the meeting with Flavio. According to White House official speaking on condition of anonymity, the meeting between Trump and Flavio happened at his request, and the encounter did not appear on Trump's public schedule. In a press conference following the meeting, Flavio said that Trump enquired about his father, Jair Bolsonaro. The meeting also touched upon crime, trade tariffs, and rare minerals. He also made defiant claims in the news conference about asking the US to designate the First Command of the Capital, known as PCC, and the Red Command, or CV, as a terrorist organisation, which Lula opposes. “While Lula came to the White House to lobby for drug dealers, I came to do the opposite,” said Flavio Bolsonaro.

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What is the corruption scandal involving Flavio Bolsonaro?

Flavio was entangled in a record-breaking bank fraud investigation after he confirmed reports that he lined up millions of dollars in funding for a film about his father from Daniel Vorcaro, a banker who is accused of bribing opposition and defrauding investors. The bombshell leak by a Brazilian investigative outlet had left the Brazilian senator's campaign in crisis and eroded his competitiveness in recent polling against the leftist incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The White House has not publicly commented on the scandal. Trump has previously placed tariffs on Brazil to force the withdrawl of the case against Jair Bolsonaro. The tension between Lula and Trump remains, but the two leaders have found common ground to maintain a cordial relationship with the latter hosting the former in White House.