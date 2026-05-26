/White House UFC ring construction begins for Donald Trump’s 80th birthday event

Construction is officially underway in White House's UFC ring to be used during an event for the 80th birthday of US President Donald Trump. Six bouts are planned for June 14, 2026, in Washington. The event UFC Freedom 250, while being framed as part of a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, coincides with Trump's birthday.

“This will be the greatest show on Earth,” Trump said. Trump also showed off a nighttime rendering of what the fight will look like during a press briefing. An Octagon will be placed on the lawn of the White House with a massive light rig arched on either side.

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Who will feature in the event?

The main event will feature lightweight champion Ilia Topuria taking on interim title holder Justin Gaethje, and Alex Pereira will fight Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight belt. Other matches include Michael Chandler facing Mauricio Ruffy at lightweight; Bo Nickal and Kyle Daukaus clash at middleweight; Sean O’Malley squares off with fellow bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi; Steve Garcia takes on Diego Lopes at featherweight, and Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis will meet at heavyweight. Hokit is one of Trump's favourite fighters, who was added to the cards after Trump watched him play on May against Curtis Blaydes. The budget for the entire event is estimated to be $60 million and will be paid by the TKO Group.

According to UFC president and CEO Dana White, the show will have 4,300 people, 100 per cent of whom will be military. While general fans will be limited to the nearby park. “Across the street is the Ellipse. For those who don’t know, the Ellipse is a massive park. Literally, you’ll be able to see the fight[s] from the Ellipse, but we have screens, we’ve got stages, we’ve got music," said Dana White. The event will be the first professional combat sports event to be held in White House. It will also be broadcast live globally on Paramount+ and on the CBS Network. Country music star Zac Brown is slated to perform the national anthem.