/IndiGo crew member fixes passenger’s broken glasses mid-flight, internet applauds

A video of an airline crew fixing the glasses of a passenger in an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Hyderabad has gone viral on Social Media. Indigo cabin crew member Madhavi Chiguru noticed a middle-aged passenger struggling to eat and drink after their glasses broke in a mishap during the journey. The passenger reportedly sought help from the cabin crew, expecting much beyond temporary assistance.

“Forever 6E… Happy customers = Happy day at work,” flight attendant Madhavi Chiguru shared. She used nail glue and duct tape to temporarily provide relief to the customer. After the patch, she showed it to the passenger and enquired if this would work. “So, yes, his smile made our day.”

The video went viral with people commending and praising the upbringing of her parents “..the entire credit goes to your parents! My duaas and salaam to both of them and lots of love to you.” Madhavi responded that yes, it was her parenting that instilled in her the values. "This small thing efforts makes the passenger's flight safe and comfortable!! Bravo girl🙌" Another commented, “Cabin crew members deal with so many situations every day, and moments like this show how thoughtful they can be." Madhavi is from Telangana, and she claims that her parents have been steadfast behind her dream of flying in the skies.

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Earlier in April, another such heart-warming video went viral where a crew dressed her mother in an official airline uniform. These videos were a fresh moment of human empathy compared to the usual occurrence in Indigo flights, which surfaces online, such as videos of people misbehaving with crews, and on occasions, filming them. “Well, I don’t really understand how some ppl misbehave with cabin crews. Their jobs are highly respectable. The way they make sure to make every passenger comfortable during the whole flight is commendable," commented one social media user.