Republican Rep of Kentucky Thomas Massie said during a press meet on Sunday, May 24, that FLOTUS Melania Trump was aware that Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring “did not act alone”. Massie said that he will use his congressional speech to debate immunity to publicly read redacted names from the Epstein files on the House floor before his term ends in January 2027. Massie has accused Department of Justice Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel of illegally withholding millions of Epstein-related files.

Thomas Massie has already read the prominent names in the unredacted documents, which he believes the Department of Justice should investigate. He publicly called out high-profile executives, including Leon Black, Jes Staley and Leslie Wexner, for their involvement with the disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. “Todd Blanche is violating the law. There are still millions of files they haven’t released,” said Massie to reporters. He, referring to Melania, said that “even Melania doesn’t believe that. The first lady knows that Jeffrey Epstein didn't act alone” and asserted that Melania believes there are more names that should be made public.

“There are still millions of files they haven’t released, we know from talking to the victims’ lawyers that their own 302 forms haven’t been released, we know the files have been over-redacted,” said Massie“I don’t think it’s possible to get to convictions with Todd Blanche at the top and with the FBI director – Kash Patel – at the top, because they’ve effectively both perjured themselves by saying that there’s nobody else in the file."

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This comes that Thomas Massie lost the primary to former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, who was backed by Donald Trump. Massie has publicly broken with the Trump administration on the Epstein files and the Iran war. Massie co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act with Democrat Ro Khanna, which was signed by POTUS, making it mandatory for the Department of Justice to release Epstein-related records. Massie's current announcement builds on the bizarre, unsolicited and sudden statement made by Melania in April, denying any personal connection with Jeffrey Epstein and urging Congress to hold public hearings so that Epstein's survivors could publicly testify under oath.