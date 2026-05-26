/E-challan revenue: Which Indian states collect the most Traffic fine revenue?

Uttar Pradesh leads the list with 21 per cent of the total nationwide challans and has collected ₹ 2,495 crore in revenue. This is partly due to the large traffic volume and the high volume of speed traps on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, and Bundelkhand Expressway. On average, 220,000 vehicles cross through Delhi NCR to Noida and Faridabad every day. Overspeeding caught on the highway has fines ranging between ₹2,000 for light vehicles to ₹4,000 for heavy vehicles