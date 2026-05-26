/E-challan revenue: Which Indian states collect the most Traffic fine revenue?

Traffic rules have become a massive way to generate revenue for the states. According to the e-challan, revenue collected from January 2019, to December 2023 for states and Union territories where the system was implemented.
Uttar Pradesh leads the list with 21 per cent of the total nationwide challans and has collected ₹ 2,495 crore in revenue. This is partly due to the large traffic volume and the high volume of speed traps on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, and Bundelkhand Expressway. On average, 220,000 vehicles cross through Delhi NCR to Noida and Faridabad every day. Overspeeding caught on the highway has fines ranging between ₹2,000 for light vehicles to ₹4,000 for heavy vehicles
Haryana also has a large volume of traffic due to its bordering Delhi NCR, and large traffic mobility through Gurgaon. It has generated a massive ₹1,465 crore through the e-challan system. The state has the Kundli to Ambala stretch, which connects Punjab, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir
Bihar is in third generating close to ₹1404 crore in e-challan revenue. The state is a transit point to West Bengal, Nepal and the North Eastern states. It also carries a heavy volume of freight and commercial carriers on the NH-19 and NH-31. It also witnesses a heavy mining transit in the southern and eastern districts.
Rajasthan has generated over ₹1,393 in e-challan revenue. The state's enforcement strategy combines a massive network of geographic transit routes with high-tech highway interceptors. Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer are due to being a tourism hub.
Maharashtra, which should have been at the top of the list due to its huge population density and large volume of transit. But it sits at 5th and generates over ₹944 crore, it concurrently faces a massive backlog of over ₹3,660 crore in unpaid e-challans.
Tamil Nadu is at sixth and generates over ₹756 crore in e-challan revenue. The state's urbanisation drive has pushed the revenue upwards. The Chennai Mega Networks serve an immense volume of commercial and freight vehicles. Overspeeding and traffic rules violations are captured by Tamil Nadu's automated cameras, attracting strict penalties. There is a digital clearance system which allows cashless settlements.
Kerala ranks seventh in India in e-challan revenue collection with an amount of over ₹691 crores in recent years through its e-challan systems. Kerala also follows Maharashtra in the massive backlog of revenue collection; it ranks 3rd in the raw volumes of e-challan issued, but falls behind in collection.