UK's Royal Mail suffers a cyberattack, services face 'severe' disruption

UK postal service Royal Mail on Wednesday said it was hit by a cyberattack following which its international letter and parcel services suffered a severe disruption.

"Royal Mail is experiencing severe service disruption to our international export services following a cyber incident. We are temporarily unable to despatch export items including letters and parcels to overseas destinations," the company informed in a statement.

It urged the customers to stop sending any international mail and apologised for the inconvenience.

"We would like to sincerely apologise to impacted customers for any disruption this incident may be causing."

We're experiencing disruption to our international export services and are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations.



We strongly advise customers to hold any export items while we work to resolve the issue.



Sorry for any disruption this may cause. — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) January 11, 2023 ×

The company, however, added the import operations were working and that efforts were underway to rectify the issue.

"Our import operations continue to perform a full service with some minor delays. Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this disruption and we will update customers as soon as we have more information.”

Notably, this is not the first time that UK's leading postal service has been failed by technology. In November last year, an outage led to the Royal Mail's tracking services being unavailable for over 24 hours.

Postal workers at the Royal Mail have been going on repeated strikes since August 2022 demanding a pay rise that keeps up with the current cost of living in the UK.

The workers went on a strike during the Christmas weekend, hampering the mail services across the country.

Such has been the situation that International Distribution Service, the parent firm of Royal Mail announced that it was planning to lay off as many as 10,000 employees.

"Our operational full-time employee workforce will need to reduce by an estimated 10,000 by the end of August 2023."

Royal Mail delivers letters and parcels to over 231 countries and territories worldwide. Despite recording a drop in revenue of more than 10 per cent last year, the company managed to deliver more than 150 million parcels.

(With inputs from agencies)