UK's Royal Mail seeks to slash up to 10,000 jobs; attributes losses to industrial action

The parent firm of the British Royal Mail postal service announced on Friday that it is looking to eliminate up to 10,000 employees, blaming industrial action for significant financial losses.

"Our operational full-time employee workforce will need to reduce by an estimated 10,000 by the end of August 2023," parent group International Distribution Service said in a statement.

The message also mentioned the possibility of up to 6,000 compulsory layoffs.

The company said that its situation had "deteriorated due to the impact of the industrial dispute, an inability to implement the joint productivity enhancements" agreed upon with unions, and "deteriorating package quantities."

Thousands of postal workers who drive recognisable red vans with a crown insignia to carry packages and mail across the country went on strike in August after receiving a pay increase that was much below inflation.

