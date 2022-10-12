Indian edtech giant Byjus lays off 2,500 employees

Indian education tech giant Byjus has reportedly decided to lay off around 2,500 of its employees as it struggles to improve its finances and book profits.

"To avoid redundancies and duplication of roles, and by leveraging technology better, around five per cent of BYJU’S 50,000-strong workforce is expected to be rationalised across product, content, media, and technology teams in a phased manner," the statement by the $22 million valued start-up said.

The employees who have been sacked are from its subsidiary units like Toppr, and WhiteHat Jr, apart from the core team of sales and marketing, operations, content and design teams.

Moreover, they have consolidated its subsidiaries like Toppr, Meritnation, TutorVista, Scholar, and HashLearn, into a single business unit, while Aakash and Great Learning will function as separate organisations.

According to reports, Toppr alone has seen the maximum number of layoffs with 350, while another 300 employees are being asked to put in their papers, according to Moneycontrol.com.

They have been told that their salaries for about 1-1.5 months would be withheld if they fail to hand in their resignation.

Moreover, 600 contractual employees have been asked to leave.