Reports suggest Queen Consort Camilla may not be crowned with Kohinoor

King Charles III is scheduled to be crowned in a ceremony in May of the following year. Camilla, the Queen Consort, will also be crowned at the event. According to long-established plans, Camilla was going to be crowned wearing ceremonial attire adorned with the contentious Kohinoor diamond. According to The Telegraph, this may now be cancelled due to a dispute over who owns the diamond.

The Kohinoor, one of the biggest and most contentious diamonds in the world, was placed in the Queen Mother's crown in the 1930s and was supposed to be given to Camilla.

Also read | King Charles III's coronation date fixed; will be a toned-down affair

“The original plan was for the Queen Consort to be crowned with the late Queen Mother’s crown when her husband acceded to the throne. But times have changed and His Majesty The King is acutely sensitive to these issues, as are his advisors. There are serious political sensitivities and significant nervousness around them, particularly regarding India,” a report in the Daily Mail said.

The 105-carat gemstone Kohinoor, which was affixed to the Queen Mother's casket at her funeral in 2002, has since been on display for the general public in the Tower of London. The diamond, which was originally set atop Shah Jahan's throne during the Mughal era, was removed from India as a result of Nadir Shah's conquests from Iran. Before it was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 as a result of the British invasion of Punjab, it was under the control of a number of kings.

Also read | Twitteratis demand Kohinoor's return to India after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Kohinoor is still a source of debate because it was allegedly "taken" while Britain controlled India.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: