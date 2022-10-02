New royal portrait featuring King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate released

The new royal portrait is here!



Weeks after Queen Elizabeth II's death, Buckingham Palace released the first official portrait of King Charles III with his wife Queen Consort, Camilla, by his side. The picture also featured the new Prince and Princess of Wales.



The picture was taken on the eve of the Queen’s funeral when the Royal family hosted a grand reception for all the world leaders who arrived for the Queen's funeral.



In the picture, all senior British Royals are wearing black colour outfits, as they pose with warm smiles on their face.

The picture taken by the royal photographer Chris Jackson shows King Charles standing with one hand in his coat pocket and the other at the back of his wife Camila. His eldest son Prince Willian and his wife Prince stand by his side. All are posing in front of George IV portrait.

📸 Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales.



Taken at Buckingham Palace on 18th September by @ChrisJack_Getty . pic.twitter.com/heUi1C5E15 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2022 ×

Following the royal's morning dress code, Camilla and Kate were wearing black mourning dresses.



After Queen Elizabeth breathed her last in Balmoral castle on September 8, everyone in the Royal family has been bestowed with new royal duties and titles. Soon after her death, her eldest son, Charles took over the throne as King Charles III.

Now in the line of succession, after Charles becomes the king, his eldest son Prince William is the new heir to the throne. With the new royal duties, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have also adopted the titles held by Charles and his wife Camilla, now King and Queen Consort, respectively.



The couple who were known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now Prince and Princess of Wales.

