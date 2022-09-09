Twitteratis demand Kohinoor's return to India after Queen Elizabeth II's death

The clamour to return the Kohinoor diamond to India has increased in response to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch of Britain with the longest reign. The controversial 105.6 carat stunning "Mountain of Light" is currently one of 2,800 diamonds, sapphires, and other precious stones in the British monarch's 1937-designed crown. Up to her passing, the Queen owned it.

According to recent reports, Queen Camilla will now get the famous crown. She will be anointed alongside King Charles III during his coronation.

While some Twitter users appeared to be making genuine requests for the Kohinoor diamond's return, others were just being funny.

An image from the Bollywood movie "Dhoom 2" in which Hrithik Roshan's character grabs a diamond from a moving train was circulated on Twitter. The user added the following to the post: "Hrithik Roshan on his journey back to recover our heera, moti; Kohinoor from the British Museum to India."

Another user said the Queen was an "active participant in colonialism. Now can we get our Kohinoor back? A reminder that Queen Elizabeth is not a remnant of colonial times. She was an active participant in colonialism."

The diamond was found in India's Golconda mines in the 14th century, and over the centuries, it changed ownership several times. Kohinoor's return has been asked by the government on numerous occasions, notably once in 1947. The British government, however, has continually disputed the claims.

The Kohinoor is thought to have been given to the British in 1849 as part of a retaliatory agreement made with the Maharaja of Lahore following the Anglo-Sikh conflict. At the time, the stone weighed 186 carats. Maharaja Duleep Singh was transported to Britain in 1847 after being split from his mother. He was forced to "donate" the diamond to Britain when he was just 10 years old.

It has been a part of the British Crown Jewels ever since, although there is still a long-standing ownership dispute involving at least four nations, including India.

