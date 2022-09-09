In pics: New King of England Charles III's fascinating life as a prince

Updated: Sep 09, 2022

After a wait of more than 70 years, the longest by an heir in British history, Prince Charles has finally succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as ruler of the United Kingdom and 14 other nations.
 

On a trek

Prince Charles takes a short rest at a Buddhist prayer temple to paint in the Bhutan Himalayas, while trekking up to the Tiger's Nest Monastery (on the mountain cliff behind), February 1998.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Northern Ireland

Prince Charles visits the Giants Causeway as the Royal Yacht Britannia waits offshore during a visit to Northern Ireland, June 1996.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Ayers Rock

Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose at Ayers Rock, Australia, March 1983. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Wedding day

Prince Charles and Princess Diana stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding, July 1981. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Wembley Stadium

Princess Diana and Prince Charles stand with Bob Geldof in the Royal Box at Wembley Stadium for the start of the Live Aid Transatlantic Spectacular, July 1985. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Vatican

Princess Diana and Prince Charles meet with Pope John Paul II during a private audience a the Vatican, April 1985. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Royal wedding

Prince Charles and Princess Diana ride in an open carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the royal wedding of the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, July 1986.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Slip up

The Prince of Wales slips from his toboggan in Klosters, Switzerland, January 1995.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Military life

Prince Charles during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, September 1994.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Diana's funeral

Prince Charles puts his hand on Prince Harry's shoulder as Prince William looks on after the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, was placed into a hearse, September 1997.

(Photograph:Reuters)

