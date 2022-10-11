King Charles III's coronation date fixed; will be a toned-down affair

The date is set. King Charles III's coronation will take place on May 6 next year at Westminster Abbey, according to the royal family website.

Reportedly, alongside King Charles III, his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort will also be crowned.

"The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," read the statement.

This will be the first coronation to take place in almost 70 years. Earlier, King Charles III's mother late Queen Elizabeth II took command of the throne in June 1953.

After Queen's demise, Charles was proclaimed the King, prior to the funeral. He will be 74 next year, which makes him the oldest monarch to be crowned. Incidentally, the date of the coronation coincides with the fourth birthday of his grandson Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan.

While Queen Elizabeth II's coronation ceremony lasted three hours, sources say that next year's ceremony will be cut down to one hour and have only 2,000 guests, down from the 8,000 that attended the late Queen's ceremony.

According to Buckingham Palace, the coronation affair will be toned down as the King attempts to reflect monarchy keeping up with the changing times where spending taxpayers' money recklessly on a ceremony might invite bad press.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the statement added.

As reported previously by WION, royal insiders had revealed that the King wanted to keep his monarchy as representative of the modern world.

"The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons. So [we] will see his wishes carried through that, although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world," said the royal source.

Read more: King Charles III to have less expensive coronation due to cost-of-living crisis: Report

In a related attempt, last month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were demoted to the bottom of the royal family's website alongside Prince Andrew.

The move was in line with King Charles III's view of having a slimmed and toned-down monarchy as the public cannot continue to fund an ever-expanding royal family.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fall in UK royal family pecking order; demoted to bottom of website

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: