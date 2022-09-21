King Charles III to have less expensive coronation due to cost-of-living crisis: Report 

King Charles III is reportedly planning to have a less expensive coronation ceremony than his mother’s in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis, UK media reported.

A royal source told The Mirror that the King’s coronation will be "shorter, smaller and less expensive" than Queen Elizabeth II's ceremony in 1953.

"The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons," the royal insider told the newspaper.

"So [we] will see his wishes carried through that, although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world," he added.

Though a date hasn’t been fixed yet, reports indicate that the ceremony might be held on June 2 next year, which marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation where King Charles spoke about wanting to carry on his mother's legacy.

The Telegraph reported that the guests could be limited to 2,000, with Commonwealth leaders and diversity of religions "prioritised among the congregation".

Moreover, the King is expected to extend the invitation to a multi-faith denomination to reflect "a modern Britain, a modern world and what King Charles stands for", the Daily Mirror reported.

“With this move, Charles would be installed as Defender of Faith, rather than the more specifically Christian title of Defender of The Faith,” the report noted.

Traditionally, there is a long wait between a new monarch’s ascension to the throne and their coronation.

This period of time would allow people to mourn the past monarch properly before officially welcoming in the new era, Mirror reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

