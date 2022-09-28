Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fall in UK royal family pecking order; demoted to bottom of website

For a brief period, it looked like there was a thaw in the relations of Prince Harry and rest of British royal family in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's demise. However, less than 10 days after her funeral, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been trundled down to the bottom of the royal family's website, alongside minor royals and the disgraced Prince Andrew.

Reportedly, the 'demotion' came after the royal family website was updated. Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were placed in the middle of the list. Upon clicking their names, the readers were taken to their dedicated pages.

However, after the update, both sit below the likes of Princess Alexandra and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Marie-Christine have been removed from the list entirely for being 'non-working royals'.

According to British media, the move is in line with King Charles III's view of having a slimmed and toned-down monarchy as the public cannot continue to fund an ever-expanding royal family.

Notably, this is not the first time in the aftermath of the Queen's demise that Prince Harry has been cast aside by the top royals.

As reported by WION, he was barred from wearing his military uniform at the Queen's vigil, primarily because when he quit royal life in 2020 and moved to California with Meghan, he was stripped of the right.

Read more: Prince Harry receives authorisation to wear military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II's vigil

However, after the controversy snowballed, Prince Harry received authorisation to wear the military uniform from King Charles III.



But it wasn't to be the final occasion when he was reminded of his flagrant past. A day before the state funeral, King Charles III had organised an elaborate ceremony for the world leaders. While most royal members were invited, the Meghan-Harry couple was given a cold shoulder.

According to reports, they had been informed that the event was only for working royals. The report further mentioned that the couple was apparently baffled after hearing about the decision as royal officials insisted that they do not attend the event.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle uninvited from a pre-funeral function: Report

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: