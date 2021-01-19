UK's health secretary Matt Hancock self-isolates after fears of coronavirus

The UK Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, has gone into self-isolation following an alert of contact tracing through the NHS' coronavirus contact tracing app, he said in a video message on Tuesday.

"Last night I was pinged by the NHS Coronavirus App, so that means I will be self-isolating at home, not leaving the house at all until Sunday," he said in a video message posted on Twitter.

Hancock will be self-isolating himself for at least six days, as per the rules and guidelines set by the health experts. Throughout this period of time, he will be performing all his official duties from his residence.

Last night I was alerted by the @NHSCOVID19app to self isolate so I’ll be staying at home & not leaving at all until Sunday.



He has gone into self-isolation as he was notified that he has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

"This self-isolation is perhaps the most important part of all the social distancing, because I know from the app that I have been in close contact with somebody who has tested positive, and this is how we break the chains of transmission," he said.

He also urged people to keep following the rules set by the government and the health experts to make sure the surge in coronavirus cases in the country dies down as soon as possible.

"So you must follow these rules, like I am going to. I have got to work from home for the next six days, and together, by doing this, by following this, and all other panoply of rules that we have had to out in place, we can get through this and beat this virus," Hancock said.

The UK has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few months, especially with identification of the new strains of the deadly virus — first found in the UK.