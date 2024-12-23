Kyiv, Ukraine

Advertisment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded fighting against Ukraine's incursion in Russia's Kursk region.

Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce the Russian military, including in the Kursk border region, where Ukraine mounted a shock border incursion in August.

Zelensky wrote on X, "According to preliminary data, the number of North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in the Kursk region has already exceeded 3,000."

Advertisment

Also read: UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect pleads 'not guilty' to murder charges

South Korea said earlier Monday that around 1,100 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded since entering combat in December.

The Ukrainian president said he had received a report from army commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation in the Kursk region and warned of "risks of North Korea sending additional troops and military equipment to the Russian army".

Advertisment

Also read: ‘We are not for sale,’ Greenland PM rebuffs Trump’s idea of buying the island

Zelensky said the world needs to understand that "growing cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang" leads to a proportionate increase in "risk of destabilisation around the Korean Peninsula and in neighbouring regions or waters".

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.