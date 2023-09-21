Ukraine's Zelensky denied request to address joint session of US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on a visit to the United States looking to shore up support and secure additional funding for his war-torn nation, was apparently denied the request to address a joint session of the US Congress.

Speaking to the press, US House speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday revealed that "Zelensky asked for a joint session, we just didn't have time. He's already given a joint session."

Zelensky in US

The Ukrainian President is currently in the US, looking to shore up international support. His visit features multiple stops — Congress, the Pentagon and finally a meeting with Joe Biden.

Reuters reports that while Biden and most congressional leaders still support aid to Ukraine, Republican sceptics are questioning whether Congress should support a fresh round of aid for Kyiv.

Republicans in recent days have grown increasingly adamant and are pushing for the aid to be turned off, reports AFP.

This comes as, on Thursday, Poland announced that it will no longer arm Ukraine in a mounting row over grain exports. The nation, however, clarified that it would fulfil existing arms supply deals.

US aid and the Ukraine war

Throughout the more than a year long Russia-Ukraine war, the United States as per AFP has spearheaded Western support for war-torn Ukraine. To date, the Congress has approved more than $100 billion in aid for Ukraine. This includes $43 billion in arms and weaponry.

President Joe Biden has resolutely pledged to stand by Kyiv 'no matter what,' this, as per AFP, is being used in his re-election campaign as a proof of his global leadership.

Speaking at the UN on Tuesday, Biden also warned against abandoning Ukraine and said: "Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence."

The Ukrainian leader last visited Washington in December to meet President Biden. During that visit, he also held a press conference at the White House and addressed a joint session of the US Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)

