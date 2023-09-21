Russia claims it shot 19 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, Black Sea

Russia on Thursday (September 21) morning claimed it had destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones overnight above the Crimean peninsula and the surrounding Black Sea, plus three others elsewhere.

The Russian defence ministry released a statement on Telegram saying the anti-aircraft units sprung into action upon observing the drones and shot them instantly.

"In the night from 20th to 21st September, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with lethal drones on sites in the Russian Federation was intercepted," the ministry said.

"Air defence systems destroyed 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea, and one each over the territories of Kursk, Belgorod and Oryol regions," it added.

The ministry, however, did not specify whether there was any damage or any civilian casualties. Kyiv rarely takes responsibility for the drone attacks and it had not commented on the Russian claims till the last update.

Drone warfare

While both sides have engaged in numerous drone attacks since the war first broke out in February last year, the intensity has increased in recent months.

Experts say the cancellation of the Black Sea grain deal by Moscow may have added more bitterness to both sides. Since the cancellation, Moscow has been hitting Ukrainian port cities while Kyiv targets Moscow, Crimean peninsula and border areas using drones.

Notably, Crimea, the site of one of the drone attacks on Thursday was annexed by Russia in 2014 and has been Ukraine's target throughout Moscow's offensive. However, in recent weeks, it has come under more increased, intense attacks. Kyiv has repeatedly stated that it plans on taking Crimea back.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)