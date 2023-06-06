Ukraine's Kakhovka dam destroyed, water unleashed across war zone; Russia and Ukraine blame each other

A vast Soviet-era dam in the Russian-controlled part of southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday. According to both the Ukrainian and the Russian forces, the destruction has unleashed a flood of water across the war zone.

Both sides have blamed the other for destroying the dam.

Unverified visuals on social media show the reservoir "emptying into the Dnipro" river after a series of intense explosions around the Kakhovka dam. Other videos show water surging through the remains of the dam, with bystanders expressing their shock, sometimes in strong language.

Ukraine's military claims that the Russian forces were behind the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

"The Kakhovka (dam) was blown up by the Russian occupying forces," said the South command of Ukraine's Armed Forces on its Facebook page.

"The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified." A multi-hundred foot chunk of the Nova Kakhovka dam is gone, the Kakhovka Reservoir is quickly emptying out into the Dnipro. pic.twitter.com/265i1nbvAO — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 6, 2023 ×

