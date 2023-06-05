Kyiv conducting 'offensive' actions, Russia says it thwarts major attack in Ukraine

The Ukrainian defence ministry said on Monday (June 5) that it was conducting "offensive actions" on the front line. The war-torn nation further claimed some progress in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

This comes after Russia said it had repelled "a large-scale offensive" by Ukrainian forces in the Moscow-occupied Donetsk region.

Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said, "The defensive operation includes counteroffensive actions. Therefore, in some sectors, we are conducting offensive actions."

"The Bakhmut sector remains the epicentre of the hostilities," she said, further adding that Kyiv's troops were occupying the "dominant heights" and reported some "success".

Malyar added, "In the south, the enemy is on the defensive."

On the other hand, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters on Monday that the nation has enough weapons to begin its counter-offensive against Russia. Kuleba added that the operation will give the country the victory it needs to join NATO.

While giving an interview to the news agency in the Ukrainian capital, Kuleba admitted that membership of the military alliance would "probably" only be possible for Ukraine after the end of active hostilities.

Kuleba noted that the next big aim of Ukraine is to get NATO membership after some of its allies agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets coveted by Kyiv.

He said, "We (already) unlocked all weapons... There is nothing big left to fight for."

"NATO membership cannot stop this war, but NATO membership will stop further wars. This is why the best way to ensure security in the region is to come to the moment when Ukraine becomes a member of NATO," he added. Russia thwarts 'major attack' in Ukraine There were claims and counterclaims as Moscow claimed that it had thwarted a major offensive against its forces in eastern Ukraine.

Reuters reports mentioned that it was unclear whether the attacks represented the start of Ukraine's long-heralded counteroffensive against Russia's invasion.

In a statement posted on Telegram at 1:30am Moscow time (2230 GMT), the defence ministry said: "On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction."

"The enemy's goal was to break through our defences in the most vulnerable, in its opinion, sector of the front. The enemy did not achieve its tasks, it had no success," it said.

On being asked to comment, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said: "We do not have such information and we do not comment on any kind of fake."

(With inputs from agencies)

