World facing most dangerous decade since World War II, Russia defending its right to exist: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the ongoing crisis in Ukraine is Moscow’s attempt to "defend its right to exist" as western countries try to “destroy the country”. Putin also accused the countries of interfering in the region and trying to disrupt its existing peace.

He further warned that the world is facing "probably the most dangerous" decade since the end of World War II.

"Russia is not challenging the elites of the West, Russia is just trying to defend its right to exist," Putin said during his annual speech at Russian think tank Valdai Club according to Reuters.

"Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and at the same time important decade since the end of the Second World War," Putin said before adding the situation will "to a certain extent revolutionary" as the west try to "destroy (Russia), wipe if off the face of the political map."

Putin also said that the need for Russia’s victory in the crisis is very important for the world as the result can end up creating "tectonic shifts of the entire world order".

"The historical period of undivided dominance of the West in world affairs is coming to an end. The unipolar world is becoming a thing of the past," he said.

"We are at a historical frontier," he added.

Earlier, Russian diplomat Konstantin Vorontsov said that the “trend” of using western satellites can cause harm to both Russia and Ukraine.

"Quasi-civilian infrastructure may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike."

"We are talking about the involvement of components of civilian space infrastructure, including commercial, by the United States and its allies in armed conflicts," Vorontsov said.

