/Ukraine to manufacture Patriot systems? Zelensky says Trump gave green light

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (Jul 28) said US President Donald Trump had agreed to grant Ukraine licences to manufacture Patriot air defence missile systems, marking a potentially significant step in Kyiv's efforts to strengthen its domestic defence industry.

Speaking to Fox News after meeting Trump at the White House, Zelensky said the agreement built on discussions the two leaders had begun earlier this month during the NATO summit in Ankara. "We began it in Ankara to give Ukraine licences for the production of Patriots," Zelensky said. "This is important, because we need more and quicker."

He added that Trump had accepted the proposal during Tuesday's meeting. "Today, we had a very good meeting with President Trump. He accepted that he will give us licences," Zelensky said.

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Posting photographs from the meeting, Trump also said that it "went very well!" while noting that "Many things were discussed".

Joint production discussed

Zelensky said he later met executives from major US defence companies to explore the possibility of jointly producing Patriot systems. "I hope that we will do co-production. This is very important," he said.

Ahead of the White House meeting, the Ukrainian president had told reporters at the US Capitol that Ukraine's most urgent military requirement remained protection against Russian ballistic missile attacks.

"The real problem is anti-ballistic systems and anti-ballistic missiles," he said. "Of course, I shared what we need... I shared it with the president today."

Air defence remains Kyiv's top priority

Ukraine has repeatedly sought additional Patriot missile systems as Russia has stepped up the use of ballistic missiles and long-range drone attacks.

According to the United Nations, last month was the deadliest for Ukrainian civilians since April 2022, with Russian missile strikes causing heavy casualties across the country.

A senior Ukrainian official said Kyiv's immediate priority is securing approval to acquire additional Patriot interceptors while also expanding domestic production capacity through licensed manufacturing.