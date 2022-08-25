Ukraine reveals plan to hold Vladimir Putin accountable for his 'crime of aggression'

Wednesday (August 24) marked six months since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out attack on neighbouring Ukraine. The day held additional significance for Kyiv because it was on this day, 31 years ago, that the country declared its independence from the Soviet Union. As the anniversary celebrations commenced, Ukraine also unveiled plans for how it intends to make Putin responsible for his crimes.

As per an AFP report, Ukraine is drawing up plans for a special international tribunal to investigate Russia's alleged "crime of aggression".

The Rome Statute of 2010 established the definition of the crime of aggression. However, since neither Ukraine nor Russia has joined the Rome Statute, it is unable to investigate charges of aggression.

Speaking to AFP, the man spearheading this plan, Andrii Smirnov, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said that this court is "the only way to make sure that the criminals who started the Ukraine war are held accountable quickly."

"The world has a short memory. That's why I would like this tribunal to start working next year."

It "will serve to make sure that these people are labelled as criminals, and that they cannot travel in the civilised world," he said, adding that Ukraine is aware that the accused will not be present.

Approximately 600 suspects in the aggression have been named by Ukrainian authorities so far, including senior military officers, politicians, and commentators.

The international treaty establishing the tribunal has been drafted and is ready for signing by nations.

Under it, any convicted offenders might be incarcerated on the soil of the signatory nations.

According to Smirnov, numerous nations are expected to ratify the agreement before the year is through, and talks are ongoing with "several European partners (who) are willing to host the tribunal."

