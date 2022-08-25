15 killed, 50 hurt after Russian missile strikes Ukrainian railway station, says Zelensky  

As many as 15 people were killed and 50 others wounded after Russian missiles struck a Ukrainian railway station, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said on the day when the country marked its independence and also the six months of war with Moscow.

“I have just received information about a Russian missile strike on a railway station in the (central) Dnipropetrovsk region... At least 15 people were killed and around 50 injured," Zelensky said in a speech to the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian leader added that the strike was "right on the wagons at Chaplino station. Four passenger cars are on fire", reports AFP.

Zelensky said he expects the number of injured to increase. "Rescuers are working on the spot, but the death toll may rise, unfortunately. This is our daily life," Zelensky said.

The images of destruction were shared by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter.

Terrorist Russia keeps killing Ukrainian civilians. At least 15 killed in a Russian missile strike on a train station in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region. As @ZelenskyyUa stressed at UNSC: terrorist Russia must be stopped now before it kills more people in Ukraine and beyond. pic.twitter.com/GSbMbrYEc2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) August 24, 2022 ×

The photos purportedly show a number of smouldering rail carriages which seem to have suffered fire damage, as well as burned-out road vehicles and fallen masonry.

The minister said civilians had been killed in the attack, and blamed Russia for the missile strike.

Meanwhile, several missile strikes took place across Ukrainian territory on Wednesday, according to the adviser to the Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Yuriy Sak.

“The aggressor … proved the expectations that we had and is conducting today missile strikes across the Ukrainian territory,” Sak told CNN.

Sak said that Ukraine had “been receiving warnings about the possibility of massive missile strikes” on Ukraine’s Independence Day for nearly a week.

(With inputs from agencies)

