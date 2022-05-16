Ukraine prepares for Russian military push in Donbas region amid ongoing crisis

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The Donbas region has been the target for the Russian military in the last few days and Ukraine made it clear on Monday that they are prepared for an increase in attacks in the eastern part of the region. The Ukrainian military have made some progress in Kharkiv, according to Kyiv, and they are looking to continue their resistance in the eastern Donbas region. Donbas has been a key target for the Russian forces since the start of the invasion, but Ukraine have kept them at bay till now.

"We are preparing for new attempts by Russia to attack in Donbas, to somehow intensify its movement in the south of Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Also read | Sweden's ruling party backs NATO membership

"The occupiers still do not want to admit that they are in a dead-end and their so-called 'special operation' has already gone bankrupt," he added according to AFP.

According to Kyiv, the Russian military is looking to launch an attack on Donbas after facing heavy losses in Kharkiv and interior ministry adviser Vadim Denisenko went on to say that the Ukrainian forces have made so much progress in Kharkiv that they are currently near the Russian border.

Also read | 'War inflicts more wounds on mankind': Iran's ex-prez at WION Global Summit

The Russian military also suffered setbacks in their match towards Severodonetsk, the easternmost city under Ukraine’s control, as the Ukrainian army blew up the railway bridges leading to the city.

On the other hand, Russia has claimed that they have destroyed four artillery munitions depots in Donetsk. The Russian defence ministry claimed in their statement that they have also destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones and two missile-launching systems in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

(With agency inputs)