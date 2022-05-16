'War inflicts more wounds on mankind': Iran's ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad at WION Global Summit 2022

"Maybe war would mean the lack of peace, but peace will not indicate the lack of war," former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad told the WION Global Summit in Dubai on Monday (May 16).



While talking about the negative effects of war, Ahmadinejad said that peace is a symbol of the developing world. War doesn't help anyone. War makes the problems of society more complicated.



He remarked that "without war, capitalism would be incapable of surviving," underscoring the advantage capitalist countries gain from battles. Wars are an example of a corrupt country's double-dealing.'



Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is known for his bluntness, and he continued this trend during the WION Global Summit.



He made a direct reference to the UNSC's unbalanced execution and stated that "With veto power at the UN Security Council, the world's main arms producers and exporters have assumed responsibility for ensuring global security."



He remarked, criticising the capitalist domination of the UN Security Council, "The UN's processes will be useless as long as select multinational capitalists monopolise authority at the UN Security Council and the world's riches on its monetary and banking institutions."



He added, "War inflicts more wounds on mankind, aggravates their wounds, and makes the problems of society more complicated and severe."



