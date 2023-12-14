LIVE TV
Ukraine next EU member? Kyiv may get membership lifeboat amid sinking wartime fortunes

BrusselsEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 14, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
In this handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on November 4, 2023, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) in Kyiv. Photograph:(AFP)

European Council President Charles Michel announced the move Thursday (Dec 14) as EU leaders met for a summit in Brussels.

European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine, marking a significant political win for President Volodymyr Zelensky amid uncertainty over future of aid from the US and the collective West during its war with Russia. 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.

