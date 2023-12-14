Ukraine next EU member? Kyiv may get membership lifeboat amid sinking wartime fortunes
In this handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on November 4, 2023, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) in Kyiv. Photograph:(AFP)
European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine, marking a significant political win for President Volodymyr Zelensky amid uncertainty over future of aid from the US and the collective West during its war with Russia.
European Council President Charles Michel announced the move Thursday (Dec 14) as EU leaders met for a summit in Brussels.
