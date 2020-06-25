Ukraine hits back at ‘toxic ex’ as Russia reminisces on USSR rule

Ukraine has described Russia as a “toxic ex” after the nation’s official Twitter account shared images of the “good ol’ days” of the Soviet Union.

Sharing a set of 4 images, out of which three are black and white and one is coloured, Russia mentioned, “Many #Ukrainians nonetheless keep in mind the great old’ days, when #Soviet Ukraine was the #USSR’s breadbasket, in addition to a well-liked wellbeing #tourism vacation spot & industrial heart. Lots of that, and rather more, is accessible in #Russia’s #Crimea as we speak”.

Quoting this tweet by Russia, Ukraine wrote, “poisonous ex right here”.

Ukraine achieved independence from the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) in 1991 when the state was dissolved.

It had been part of the bloc since the 1920s after Soviet Russian forces overran the country and millions of Ukrainians died of starvation in the Holodomor famine manufactured under the control of Joseph Stalin – a crime for which the leader was posthumously found guilty of genocide.

Since 2014, Russia has conflicted with its neighbour after the superpower invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region.