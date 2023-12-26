Ukraine considers lowering military mobilisation age to 25, almost two years into war with Russia

A draft law published on Ukraine's parliament website suggests that the war-torn nation is considering a proposal to lower the age for combat duty mobilisation from 27 to 25.

This development comes as the battle between Ukraine and Russia stretches to 22 months.

Ukraine's new conscription law

As per Reuters, the draft legislation outlines the criteria for the military registration of conscripts. It specifies that if passed the new law would apply to Ukrainian citizens "who have reached the age of 25".

In an explanatory note signed by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, the summary of key provisions emphasises the "change of conscription age from 27 to 25 years."

Zelensky yet to endorse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, earlier this month, during his end-of-year news conference on December 19, disclosed that the military has proposed mobilising an additional 450,000-500,000 Ukrainians.

Acknowledging the "highly sensitive" nature of the issue, he said that between the military and the government would precede any decision to submit the proposal to parliament.

Zelensky is yet to publicly endorse the proposal. Expressing his desire to hear more arguments in favour of mobilising additional personnel, he said, "This is a very serious number".

While the exact troop numbers in Ukraine remain undisclosed, it has been previously mentioned that the country has approximately a million people under arms.

U.S. officials estimate significant casualties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though specific figures are not published by either country.

As per David Arakhamia, the head of Zelensky's party in parliament, the bill was due to be introduced on Monday (Dec 25). He said that the government is working on the bill at the military's request. Taking to Telegram, he highlighted the necessity of providing solutions to the military's challenges and said: "The military needs a solution to its problems".