Ukraine provides proof to back its claims of fresh Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukraine on Monday that Russia is getting ready for a fresh slew of missile attacks on the nation's energy infrastructure. Similar attacks earlier had plunged swathes of Ukraine into darkness amid the winter cold.

As evidence of the impending attacks Ukrainian military spokesperson Natalia Gumeniuk cited reports of a cruise missile firing capable Russian warship with Kalibr-type missiles on board being deployed to the Black Sea.

"This indicates that preparations were underway," said Gumeniuk adding that the attacks may happen next week.

"It's quite likely that the beginning of the week will be marked by such an attack."

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of the war-hit nation also cautioned Ukrainian citizens of the attacks. He said that Russia was preparing for new aerial attacks and said that Moscow will continue its campaign of systematic attacks "for as long as they have missiles".

He added that the Russian military is preparing itself and its efforts are aided by Western allies who have been supplying new air defence systems to Moscow.

Previous attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid left the country dealing with below-zero temperatures as its infrastructure teeters on the brink of collapse.

This has disrupted the power and water supplies of millions of Ukrainians over the recent weeks. As per an AFP report quoting the Governor of Kyiv, the most recent barrage of attacks in which Ukraine was the target of dozens of cruise missiles has resulted in residents in and around the national capital still reeling with disruptions.

"Emergency electricity shutdowns are ongoing in the Kyiv region. About 40 per cent is currently without power. These are the consequences of the massive rocket attack that happened last week," said governor Oleksiy Kuleba while talking to local media.

The Kremlin has denied targetting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and said that its forces only target military-linked infrastructure facilities. It blamed the blackouts and the impact they have on Ukrainian civilians on Kyiv's refusal to negotiate.

(With inputs from agencies)

