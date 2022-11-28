Russia: Production of drones capable of dispersing protesters to start in 2023

A Russian drone capable of dispersing protesters using ultrasound will begin to be manufactured in early 2023, as per reports in Russian media. The news outlet TASS quoted Vitali Dolgov, head of the laboratory of external piloting and UAV operation at the Kartsev Research Institute of Computing Systems. The institute has made the drones.

"We plan to begin producing Shershen in batches after New Year’s Day. Since mid-December - January we will be ready to show the hexacopter in action," he said.

The institute has reportedly carried out successful trials of the drone with 100 volunteers.

The Shershen drone can not only disperse protesting crowd but can also jam drones, keep an eye on environmental emergencies and operate in oil and gas industry. It has a range of up to 10 kilometres.

Russia is currently in a war with Ukraine. In initial months of the conflict, Russian military gained ground but had to retreat in recent months in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensives. The retreat and general opposition to war has seen discontent among Russian public.

Russia also faces allegations of using Iran-made drones against targets in Ukraine. Iran has recently accepted that it provided the drones to Russia but claimed that the drones were provided before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

