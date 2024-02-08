Zelensky dismisses Ukraine's army chief Zaluzhny, replaces with ground forces commander Syrsky

After weeks of speculation, Ukraine's top commander Valery Zaluzhny, who has led Kyiv's forces throughout the Russian invasion, has been removed from his post, defence minister Rustem Umerov said on Thursday (Feb 8).

Zaluzhny has been replaced by Oleksandr Syrsky who was the head of Ukraine's ground forces.

"Today, a decision was made to change the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am sincerely grateful to Valery Fedorovych (Zaluzhny) for all his achievements and victories," Umerov said on social media.

This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he met with Zaluzhny on Thursday and told him that the time had come for changes in the military leadership, but that Kyiv's top general should remain "on his team".