Israel drone strike in Lebanon critically injures Hezbollah official: Report

Israel conducted an airstrike in southern Lebanon on Thursday (February 8) wounding a military official of Hezbollah, the Iran backed militant group. News agency AFP quoted a source within Lebanese security apparatus to say that the official was "seriously wounded and a companion was also injured" in the strike in the city of Nabatiyeh, some way from the border region that has seen almost daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war broke out last October."

National News Agency, the state-run news outlet in Lebanon said that a vehicle caught fire after being hit by a missile fired from Israeli drone. The drone reportedly entered Nabatiyeh at around 4:15 pm (1415 GMT).

AFP reported that Israel military was "examining reports" of the strike.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war erupted after Hamas fighters crossed border from the Gaza Strip to launch an attack in southern Israel killing more than thousand Israelis and taking hostages. Israel responded with an overwhelming military attack on the Gaza Strip. As the war went on, there was exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces along Israel-lebanon border. This has often caused fears of a regional war erupting out of the situation surrounding Israel-Hamas war.

Hezbollah has targetted Israeli army position along the border and has received help from Palestinian Islamist Movement. Israel has bombarded Lebanon's border towns as well resulting in 227 deaths so far. Majority of those dead are Hezbollah fighter while 27 civilian lives have been lost, said AFP.

Israeli army has said that there have been 15 deaths on its side in the northern border areas. Those dead include nine soldiers and six civilians.

Although hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah are out in the open following outbreak of Israel-Hamas war, the situation has not descended into an all-out war so far.