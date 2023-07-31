Ukraine and Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain exports

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that after talks with his Croatian counterpart on Monday (July 31), Kyiv and Zagreb have agreed on the use of Croatian ports to export Ukrainian grain.

Both nations have agreed on the possibility of using Croatian ports on the Danube and the Adriatic Sea.

This comes days after Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain export deal, and said it will only return to the deal if Moscow's conditions are met.

The move deprived Ukraine of a channel to safely export its agricultural products during the ongoing war.

After meeting Grlic Radman in Kyiv, Kuleba said: "Now we will work to establish the most efficient routes to these ports and make the most of this opportunity."

"Every contribution to unblocking export, every door opened is a real, effective contribution to the world's food security. I am grateful to Croatia for its constructive assistance," he said.

Currently, Ukraine is dependent upon land export routes via the European Union. There's an alternative route also which is via the Danube River. Earlier this month, Russia attacked infrastructure along the latter route.

Meanwhile, Kuleba has said the main subject of his talks with his Croatian counterpart was weapons.

"I will only say that there are specific agreements that will be implemented soon," he said.

Egypt calls for renewal of Black Sea grain export deal

Last week on Friday, Egypt's president urged Russia and Ukraine to find "urgent solutions" to allow the resumption of Ukraine grain exports to Africa.

At a Russia-Africa summit in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi said: "I underline the importance of finding urgent solutions to furnish food and fertiliser at prices that will help Africa to surmount this crisis."

"I hope to come to a consensual solution on a grain export agreement, taking into account the requests and interests of all the parties, in order put an end to the rise in price," he said.

The deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey, allowing Ukrainian grain exports to pass through the Black Sea and reach global markets, to ease pressure on food prices.

At the summit in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said that he will offer free grain to six countries on the continent.

(With inputs from agencies)

