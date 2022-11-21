Ukraine accuses Russia of looting priceless art from museum in Kherson

Ukraine has accused Russia of looting historical artifacts from Kherson before its troops retreated from the Ukrainian city. Ukraine's culture minister made the allegation on Saturday (November 19) and said that nearly 15,000 artefacts were looted from Kherson Art Museum.

"They (Russian forces) simply robbed two museums and stole the most significant artifacts. In Art museum, it probably was almost 80 percent of collection. And big part in another museum, mainly the most expensive pictures (paintings), coins, " Oleksandr Thachenko, Ukraine's Minister of Culture said.

The museum said on Facebook that a few dozen of Russian soldiers came into the museum on October 31. They were then reportedly seen carrying out paintings and other artworks for next three days. The artworks were then loaded onto trucks. The museum said that the loote artefacts were taken to Simferopol in Crimea.

The collection of the Kherson Art Museum, also known as the Shovkunenko Kherson Regional Art Museum contained religious paintings dating back to the 17th century, Ukrainian art of the 19th century as well as collections of modernist and contemporary Ukrainian art.

Exposition of the Kherson Regional Museum contained some 10,000 archeological artifacts including items found during excavations of the ancient Greek colony of Olbia. The vast collection of over 173,000 artifacts stored in the museum coves the region’s natural history, pre and post revolutionary history.

Russian authorities in occupied Kherson tried to convert city's regional theatre into Russian cultural centre. But the efforts were not very successful.

"All they (Russians) managed to organise was a few concerts, that's all. A few small concerts, that's all. They never managed to stage a play," Oleksandr Knyha, the theatre's creative director said on his first visit back to the theatre after the Russian retreat.

Kherson theatre, named after Ukrainian playwright Mykola Kulish, was one of the region's most renowned cultural institutions and a host of annual International Theatre Festival 'Melpomene of Tavria'.

"As soon as we can, as soon as there is electricity, we will stage the first performances, " Knyha said adding that tickets for the February 24 performance will be honoured as soon as the theatre reopens.

(With inputs from agencies)

