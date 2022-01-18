UK woman killed while trying to rescue dogs from Tonga tsunami

As per her relatives, a British woman who went missing after a large underwater volcanic eruption caused tsunami waves to pound Tonga has been found dead, making her the island's first reported victim in the disaster.

Angela Glover, 50, and her husband, James, have lived in Tonga since 2015 and formed the Tonga Animal Welfare Society, according to her brother, Nick Eleini.

Glover had documented the explosion on Instagram.



Eleini claimed that his sister went missing after being swept away by a wave, and that her husband later discovered her and informed her family.

Eleini said in a video statement that "I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs,".



Eleini claimed that living in the South Pacific had always been his sister's ambition, and that "she enjoyed her life there."

Eleini said his sister was "a beautiful woman" who "would walk into a room and just light it up with her presence."

On Saturday, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai volcano erupted some 40 miles north of Nuku'alofa, Tonga's capital, causing waves to crash against the shore and people to flee to higher ground.

The island's population is believed to be 105,000 people, the majority of whom are of Polynesian heritage.

