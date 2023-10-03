UK Tory Health Secretary targets 'wokery,' to ban trans patients from female wards
Citing a 'source' close to the Health Secretary, the Telegraph reports that Barclay "is concerned that women’s voices should be heard on healthcare and that too often wokery and ideological dogma are getting in the way of this"
Transgender women may soon be banned from female wards in the United Kingdom. UK health secretary Steve Barclay, as per reports, is all set to propose a pushback against such "wokery," as he calls it. Previously, the Tory MP has claimed that woke behaviour like this has led to women's rights being increasingly sidelined.
Talking to the Telegraph, Barclay announced his plans to restore "common sense" to the NHS.
He said: "We need a common-sense approach to sex and equality issues in the NHS. That is why I am announcing proposals for clearer rights for patients."
"And I can confirm that sex-specific language has now been fully restored to online health advice pages about cervical and ovarian cancer and the menopause. It is vital that women’s voices are heard in the NHS and the privacy, dignity and safety of all patients are protected."
Previously, references to women were expunged from advice on menopause and diseases like cervical and ovarian cancer. Terms like "breastfeeding" as per Telegraph were replaced by "chestfeeding." Additionally, the guidance made reference to pregnant "people" instead of women.
Barclay had labelled this "ideological dogma".
When will this be announced?
The UK Health Minister, as per the report, is set to make the announcement on Tuesday (Oct 3rd), during his speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester. These changes to the NHS constitution aim to strengthen protection for women.
Where will the Transgender patients be treated?
As per the report, trans patients would be housed in separate accommodation, i.e., they will get their own rooms.
The move has been welcomed by campaign group 'Sex Matters', its executive director Maya Forstater called it a "fantastic news," and remarked that "Undoing the damage (purportedly wrought by staff trans activists) will take years of concerted effort but will bring huge benefits for all patients and staff, most especially women."
(With inputs from agencies)
