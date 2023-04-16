British PM Sunak opens up on trans debate, declares 100% women do no have penises

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes 100 per cent of individuals who do not have penises are women. In an interview with the website ConservativeHome, Sunak was asked to lend his opinion after opposition leader Keir Starmer said 99.9 per cent of women haven't got a penis when facing questions on the ongoing transgender debate.

“Sir Keir said recently that ‘99 per cent of women of course haven’t got a penis’. What percentage would you put it at?” the interviewer asked Sunak.

The Tory leader laughed initially before saying he had a “slightly different point of view to him on this”.

“I’ve been very clear that when it comes...on this topic, I think the first,' said Sunak before he was cut short and asked, “Do you think it’s 100 per cent?”

To which Sunak replied in affirmative before adding, “But I think the first thing to say is we should always have compassion and understanding and tolerance for those who are thinking about their gender. Of course we should, right? We’re a compassionate and understanding society and we’ll always remember that.”

The Conservatives are planning to go ahead with the pledge made during last year's leadership election to reform the legal definition of sex. If the said proposal goes through, sporting events organisers could exclude trans women from participating in women's competitions.

Sir Keir Starmer on 'what is a woman'

Earlier this month, Labour chief Sir Keir Starmer caused a bit of row when he said trans rights can not override women's rights, adding that 99.9 per cent of women "of course haven't got a penis".

Starmer asserted that a 'very small number' of people identified differently to the gender they were born with and called for an end to 'toxic divide' on trans issues.

Recently, there has been a growing trend of sorts where politicians are asked what they mean by a 'woman' or who is a woman.

While the answer might have been simple back in the day, most politicians trudge a careful line so as not to offend a minority that does not cater to the traditional gender divisions.

Newly crowned New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was the prime example of the scenario when he was asked the same question. Hipkins appeared hesitant and floundered while answering the question.

"Um...to be honest that question has come slightly out of left field for me," said Hipkins.

"Well biology, sex, gender. Um," he paused before saying, "I wasn't expecting that question, so it wasn't something I pre-formulated an answer on. But in terms of gender identity, people identify for themselves."

(With inputs from agencies)