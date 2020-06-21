UK to start easing lockdown soon; plans to be revealed this week: Health Minister

After a review of the two-metre rule is being conducted in the UK, country's Health Minister Matt Hancock has said the government will soon be revealing a plan of easing the lockdown.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country to contain the wide spread of the novel coronavirus, which has affected nearly 303,000 people in the UK.

"We're about to see another step in the plan," Hancock said in a local interview. "This week we will announce further details of the measures we can take to relieve some of the national lockdown measures at the start of July, including on July 4."

Talking about if the two-metre social distancing rule in the UK can be changed for the betterment of the employers, Hancock hinted towards a possible good news by saying, "I very much hope that we can."

"The proposals that we will bring forward are how you can safely, safely reduce the two metres with the sort of mitigations we have been talking about," he said.

"I get the problems with the two-metre rule of course, ultimately there are problems with the fact that there`s a virus and the challenge for the country, for all countries is how to get as much of normal life as possible going again."

As the new social distancing rule is expected to allow more pubs and clubs to reopen, Hancock has also said that there is a possibility people might have to register their details before entering such social spaces.

The announcement is expected on July 04.