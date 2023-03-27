UK staring at a staffing crisis if timely steps aren't taken, NHS warns

The leaked version of an NHS document suggests that England will be short of 570,000 NHS workers by 2036 unless recruitment efforts receive a boost. Currently, the NHS has around 150,000 vacancies and employs around 1.6 million people. The leaked workforce plan warns that the shortage could treble if steps aren't taken to address the problem soon, especially with Brit medics.

While the document warns of a shortage, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the treasury do not seem to agree on the proposed hiring plans.

Jeremy Hunt's department believes the vacancy figure is too ambitious and needs to be brought down several notches.

Guardian reported about the 107-page document that reportedly warns that unless radical steps are taken, England's NHS will have 8,000 less GPs, 44,000 fewer community nurses, and an even greater lack of paramedics in the next 15 years. It adds that the health service will be unable to meet the needs of England's ageing population.

Also Read | Nurses to pause strikes to enter 'intensive' pay talks with Sunak government

"Without any intervention or improvement in productivity, the workforce shortfall will grow to 571,000 full-time equivalents by 2036/37," the document reads.

Rural areas will also see the effects, especially since getting medical workers there is a tough task. The leaked document adds that the NHS currently has 154,000 fewer full-time staff than it needs.

Mentioning the recruitment of overseas staff, the document says that the UK needs to end its over-reliance on recruiting overseas staff since it costs the taxpayer billions, and should use agency workers.

For this, more training grounds are needed for medical workers. The document says more funded training places are needed to increase its internal health workforce. The number of medical school places also needs to be doubled to 15,000.

The number of trainee GPs should be increased from 4,000 to 6,000, the report says. The number of nurses trained every year also needs to increase from 29,865 to 52,722.

The number of dentists also needs to increase by a whopping 40 per cent, and that of physiotherapists by 20 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE