UK: Nurses to pause strikes to enter 'intensive' pay talks with Sunak government

In the first sign of a break in a long-running dispute in the United Kingdom, nurses will pause their planned strike actions to enter "intensive talks" with the government on pay and working conditions, both sides said on Tuesday.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the government said that the first talks would start on Wednesday (Feb 22) after health minister Steve Barclay meets medical representatives.

The statement read, "both sides are committed to finding a fair and reasonable settlement that recognises the vital role that nurses and nursing play in the National Health Service and the wider economic pressures facing the United Kingdom."

The government mentioned that it had also invited teaching unions for formal talks on pay, conditions and reforms, on the "condition that upcoming strikes were cancelled."

Responding to the letter, education union secretary Kevin Courtney said there was nothing for them to call off the strikes and added that their decision might change after the national executive meeting on Saturday.

RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen told Sky News, "we will put our plans on the table, they can put their plans on the table, but I'm confident that we will come out with a fair pay settlement for our nursing staff."

The European country has been experiencing several demonstrations involving hundreds of medical officials, pressuring Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the government to raise their pay.

The RCN held a series of two-day strikes in the UK in December, January and earlier this month.

(with inputs from agencies)